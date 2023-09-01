Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center getting ready for grand opening

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - By the end of October or early November, the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center will be ready to welcome tourists to the City Beautiful.

Laurel Housing Authority Executive Director Ailrick Young said the construction phase is 97 percent to 98 percent complete.

“They are really just finishing up the interior work of the project and it’s really come along,” Young said. “And the public is going to see the phenomenal job that our partners, and especially our architect Michael McKinnon, has done on this project.”

The $1.5 million project broke ground last year and will feature some of Jones County’s history.

Some of Mississippi’s oldest public housing units were repurposed into the welcome center, Young said.

“These buildings were built in 1938,” Young said. “Part of the Welcome Center also includes a small housing museum that details some of the history of the public housing in Laurel.”

Before the center opens, the Laurel-Jones County Tourism Committee is putting a call out for donations of 1940s-era furnishings. One of the housing units will remain as a display and needs light fixtures, linens, home accessories, appliances and furniture from that time period.

Architect for the welcome center, Michael McKinnon, said he hopes that this provides people an opportunity to be a part of the process of opening the center.

“This whole project has come together by public help and a lot of people chipping in,” McKinnon said. “A lot of the local community has come together on this and we are just hoping to take that a step further of, ‘Hey, let’s show a picture of your grandmother if your grandmother lived here, what her place was like. Let’s get her actual picture on the wall.’

“This becomes a time capsule of the local residents.”

Those interested in donating to the welcome center can contact McKinnon at (601) 498-6346.

