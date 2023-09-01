Jones County home damaged in Thursday night fire

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments managed to save more than half of a home from fire damage Thursday night.

Firefighters from Ovett, Johnson, Union, Glade, Southwest and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 3261 Ovett Moselle Road just before 9 p.m. Thusrday.

Upon arrival, the first responding fire apparatus, firefighters found a two-story, wood-frame house with fire blazing out of a second-story window and along the back wall at the rear of the home.

A Jones County home was damaged by fire Thursday night. (Jones County Fire Council)

Firefighters immediately began an interior, offensive fire attack and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Fire had damaged the back wall and ceiling of the home, traveling from the rear outside wall upward to the ceiling and into the attic.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters also assisted three cats out of the home.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.

