‘Friday Night @ Spirit Park’ opens USM football weekend

Friday night at Spirit Park will kick off the University of Southern Mississippi's football weekend.(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will introduce a new celebration based an old tradition Friday night to welcome the first football weekend of 2023.

“Friday Night at the Fountain” has shifted north on campus and been rechristened “Friday Night @ Spirit Park (FN@SP).”

Administration, faculty, staff, alumni, students, fans and families are being invited to attend the initial FN@SP at 7 p.m. Friday in Spirit Park.

The free, family-friendly celebration will serve as the official start of tailgating and game-day activities during football weekends at Southern Miss.

The event will feature DJ Kujho and food truck vendors, as well as Cash Money and Blaze, two local therapy dogs.

Admission is free and no registration is required.

Following the two-hour FN@SP, the USM Alumni Association and Southern Miss Athletics will host the third annual “Screaming Eagles” event

“Screaming Eagles” was designed to teach students how to engage during game day at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The event, which starts at 9 p.m., will feature instruction in “Black/Gold” and “Nasty Bunch” chants, performances by The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band, USM cheerleaders, and Southern Misses, USM President Joe Paul and football coach Will Hall also will address those participating.

