FEMA mobile unit opening in Jasper Co., DEC to close Sept. 2

By Cam Bonelli and WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are bringing a mobile recovery assistance unit to Jasper County as the fixed Disaster Recovery Center is set to close.

The mobile recovery assistance unit will open on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m. at the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency parking lot, located next to the Jasper County Justice Court in Bay Springs.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fixed DEC at Louin City Hall will close permanently on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Going to a center is not necessary to apply or to connect with FEMA and its partners. Jasper County residents can continue to get information and apply for assistance by going to disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

The helpline is live 24-hours a day, seven days a week, with language translation services available.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and fema.gov/disaster/4727. On Twitter/X follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion

