Fans fill Jones College for ‘Night with a Bobcat’

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The excitement seemed contagious on the campus of Jones College at the ‘Night with a Bobcat’ event, where fans had the chance to interact with JC athletes.

“Tonight is all about fun, family and friends,” said Bobcat wideout Latrell Neville. “We’re coming out here with the whole community, mixing sports. Football, basketball, soccer, cheer, everybody. We’re out here just having fun and enjoying each other.”

Just one week away from kickoff, expectations are high for the Bobcats.

“I’m pretty pumped for the season,” said Brian Gaughf. “The football team is winning it all, if I had to guess.”

Before then, the football team, along with other Jones College athletes received recognition for their various accomplishments last season.

“We’re one of a kind,” said women’s basketball guard Hope Mealer. “Everyone knows Jones basketball, so we represent.”

The night was full of smiles as fans played games, sang songs and watched live performances.

“I feel good to see everybody come out tonight to support us,” said Bobcat linebacker Raymond Collins. “It feels really good to have the whole Ellisville community behind us.”

After the event, fans were invited to stick around and watch some Thursday night college football.

