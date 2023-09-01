Community gathers to honor and support those with addiction

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of community members, law enforcement officers and firefighters gathered Thursday night to support those struggling with substance abuse.

Lorie Sanford, an advocate, and recovering addict, came out to the second annual Overdose Awareness Day Memorial to share her story of addiction and recovery.

Sanford said the truth is that the battle with addiction is hard.

“You would think at 51, just grow out of it, but you don’t,” Sanford said. “When you really suffer from a disease and addiction, you don’t grow out of it. You really have to be supported through it. You really have to seek out the right help for you.”

That’s what the gathering at Moore’s Bike Shop Thursday was all about: help and support.

It was about being there for those battling addiction and those recovering, and about being there for families who will never see their loved ones again.

Like James Moore, who became an advocate for those struggling with addiction after he lost his son to an overdose in 2015.

“Some are people who are in long-term recovery, but many of them are families, like us, that are still coping with loss, wishing we could of done something better that would of made a difference in the life of those we’ve lost,” Moore said.

Sanford said one difference people can make is separating the disease from the person because addiction isn’t a moral failing.

“It would really help if family and friends and communities realize that, separate the disease from the person, see past the disease,” she said. “That’s my goal in advocating.”

