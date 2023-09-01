Chapel Hart to perform at Spirit Park Live

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football’s 2023 season kicks off on Saturday with the return of Spirit Park Live, which is presented by Gulf South Productions.

The 2023 debut event will feature Chapel Hart with a live performance at Southern Station set to begin at 3 p.m.

All six USM home games will feature live music and other acts at Spirit Park Live, with the remaining dates’ performers to be announced at later dates. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy Spirit Park Live throughout the 2023 season.

Fans can also enjoy several different food trucks from around Hattiesburg, sign up for Seymour’s Sidekicks, enjoy the inflatables in Junior Eagle Fun Land, and watch games from around the country on super-sized video screens, all from the comfort of your tailgate.

Chapel Hart’s performance will begin three hours prior to kickoff at Southern Station and will break at 4 p.m., due to the long-standing tradition of the Eagle Walk, beginning two hours prior to kickoff.

The musical trio will retake the stage at 4:30 p.m. once the Eagle Walk has concluded.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2023 season are still available. Fans can purchase home season or single game tickets at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office on campus weekdays during normal business hours.

