09/01 Ryan’s “Cooling” Friday Morning Forecast

Looking at some still hot, but technically cooler weather for the weekend as rain moves in.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We saw a few drops fall from the sky late yesterday as cloud cover started to build, slowly starting off what’s going to turn into a rainy few days for the Pine Belt! Not looking like a complete washout or anything, but we haven’t seen much consistent rain recently so it may feel that way. It’s all occurring due to a lingering boundary that was trailing Idalia, but will still require a little extra boost from heating to get anything going. That means there will absolutely be some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, but they’ll be scattered about and unorganized...not likely to develop into severe weather. So, as long as we can stay away from lightning, things may be damp-to-actively raining later tonight but that should just make for some exciting local football.

As far as the metrics go we’ll be looking at a slightly cooler afternoon high than yesterday, but still only by a loss of a degree or so, so still hotter than average with a high near 93. Things cool more noticeably over the weekend as continued scattered showers and persistent cloud cover drop temperatures as low as the mid 80s. Saturday will be the wettest, raining most of the day, but chances begin to fall as we head into next week. I expect it’ll dry up completely by Tuesday, which is also when the temperature begins to rise again. Expect a slow climb from the mid 90s into the low 100s by the end of the week, but thankfully the humidity won’t be as ridiculous as we’ve seen recently so it’ll be marginally more manageable.

