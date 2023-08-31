WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Soccer: Premier League: Brighton v. Newcastle 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Notre Dame Football: Tennessee State @ Notre Dame 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Big Ten Football: West Virginia @ Penn State 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times Soccer: Premier League: Arsenal v. Manchester United 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Motor Sports: MotoGP; Catalan GP 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. Indy Car: Indycar Portland 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Virginia Cavaliers Vs. Tennessee Volunteers 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. College Football: Boise State Broncos @ Washington Huskies 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic: Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times 2023 US Open Tennis Championships 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. 2023 Camping World Kickoff: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

