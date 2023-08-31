Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports
WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Soccer: Premier League: Brighton v. Newcastle11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Notre Dame Football: Tennessee State @ Notre Dame2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Big Ten Football: West Virginia @ Penn State 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Soccer: Premier League: Arsenal v. Manchester United10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Motor Sports: MotoGP; Catalan GP12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Indy Car: Indycar Portland2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Virginia Cavaliers Vs. Tennessee Volunteers11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
College Football: Boise State Broncos @ Washington Huskies2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Duke’s Mayo Classic: Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
2023 US Open Tennis Championships2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
2023 Camping World Kickoff: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
All of the documents show Portugal as the country where the supposed funds are being held...
Scam involving $4.6M inheritance from Portugal reported in Jones Co.
The fair will be hosted at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Sept. 1 - 10.
Pine Belt Fair set to open Friday

Latest News

WDAM 7 is giving you an inside look into the University of Southern Mississippi's Golden Eagles...
Southern Miss Football 2023: A Season to Soar
A new sculpture by artist Ben Watts will be unveiled at "The Yards" in Columbia Thursday.
New sculpture to be unveiled Thursday at Columbia’s ‘The Yards’
Southern Miss set to begin opportunistic 2023 season against Alcorn State
Southern Miss set to begin 2023 season full of opportunity against Alcorn State
Moses Cummings, Purvis
Player of the Week: Purvis RB Moses Cummings