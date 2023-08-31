WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Soccer: Premier League: Brighton v. Newcastle
|11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame Football: Tennessee State @ Notre Dame
|2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: West Virginia @ Penn State
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Soccer: Premier League: Arsenal v. Manchester United
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Motor Sports: MotoGP; Catalan GP
|12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|Indy Car: Indycar Portland
|2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Virginia Cavaliers Vs. Tennessee Volunteers
|11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|College Football: Boise State Broncos @ Washington Huskies
|2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|Duke’s Mayo Classic: Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|2023 US Open Tennis Championships
|2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|2023 Camping World Kickoff: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
