WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Aug. 31 2023
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.
- 29th Annual Hattiesburg Jaycees Labor of Love Blood Drive
- Hosted at the JCI Hattiesburg Jaycees on Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Teen Crafternoon: Zine Edition!
- Hosted at the Hattiesburg Public Library on Saturday at 1 p.m.
- All supplies will be provided.
- Hub City Floating Art Gallery / Acoustic Concert
- Hosted at the SwitchYard on Saturday at 12 p.m.
- Spirit Park Live Performance by Chapel Hart
- Live performance at Southern Station on Saturday set to begin at 3 p.m.
- Presented by Gulf South Productions
- USM vs. Alcorn State
- Hosted at M.M. Roberts Stadium, a.k.a. The Rock, on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.