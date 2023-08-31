Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Trinity Baptist Church hosting Hurricane Idalia relief supplies drive

Laurel's Trinity Baptist Church is collecting relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Idalia.
Laurel's Trinity Baptist Church is collecting relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Idalia.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is helping Trinity Baptist Church get the word out about their Hurricane Idalia relief supplies drive.

Plans are to leave on Friday, Sept. 8, with an 18-wheeler load of supplies going to Cedar Key, Fla.

A list of needed items is provided on the JCSD and the Trinty Baptist Church’s Facebook pages.

The sheriff’s department said many residents remember the generosity shown to Jones Countians by people all across America after Hurricane Katrina 18 years ago.

To make a donation, you can drop off your supplies at the church, which is located at 35 Trinity Road in Laurel, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can contact the church at (601) 425-4276 and (601) 466-8237.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
All of the documents show Portugal as the country where the supposed funds are being held...
Scam involving $4.6M inheritance from Portugal reported in Jones Co.
The fair will be hosted at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Sept. 1 - 10.
Pine Belt Fair set to open Friday
Gulfport family plans memorial service for 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin.
Gulfport family remembers 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin

Latest News

The trash pickup schedule changes come as the Hattiesburg City Hall and related offices, except...
Hub City announces holiday pick-up schedule
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Aug. 31 2023
The Mississippi Forestry Commission's Incident Management Team has been operating in Wiggins...
Mississippi Forestry Commission says recent rain didn’t decrease fire danger
A new sculpture by artist Ben Watts will be unveiled at "The Yards" in Columbia Thursday.
New sculpture to be unveiled Thursday at Columbia’s ‘The Yards’