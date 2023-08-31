Trinity Baptist Church hosting Hurricane Idalia relief supplies drive

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is helping Trinity Baptist Church get the word out about their Hurricane Idalia relief supplies drive.

Plans are to leave on Friday, Sept. 8, with an 18-wheeler load of supplies going to Cedar Key, Fla.

A list of needed items is provided on the JCSD and the Trinty Baptist Church’s Facebook pages.

The sheriff’s department said many residents remember the generosity shown to Jones Countians by people all across America after Hurricane Katrina 18 years ago.

To make a donation, you can drop off your supplies at the church, which is located at 35 Trinity Road in Laurel, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can contact the church at (601) 425-4276 and (601) 466-8237.

