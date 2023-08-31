Win Stuff
Trader Joe's recalls black bean tamales

Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because...
Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because it might contain milk allergens.(US Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Trader Joe’s has issued another recall.

The company says its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales might contain milk allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration said it issued the recall after consumers complained the items didn’t disclose the presence of milk.

No illnesses have been reported.

All potentially affected products have been removed from shelves.

They were sold in nine states, including Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Anyone who bought the tamales should throw them out or return them for a full refund.

This is Trader Joe’s sixth product recall since July.

More information on the recall can be found on Trader Joe’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

