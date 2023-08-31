Teen reported missing in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a reported missing teen.

According to JCSD, 17-year-old Jaden Gunner Williamson was last seen on Tuesday morning in Ellisville.

Williamson is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighing approximately 163 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and he has a cloud tattoo on his left forearm.

There is no last known clothing description or means and direction of travel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williamson is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.