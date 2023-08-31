Win Stuff
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.

Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.
Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.(Photo provided by the Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a reported missing teen.

According to JCSD, 17-year-old Jaden Gunner Williamson was last seen on Tuesday morning in Ellisville.

Williamson is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighing approximately 163 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and he has a cloud tattoo on his left forearm.

There is no last known clothing description or means and direction of travel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williamson is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

