Supervisors proposed employee raises budgeted for fiscal year 2024

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Employees in Jones County will be getting a slight pay raise starting Oct. 1 if county leaders approve the proposed budget for 2024.

“We’ve lost employees due to the private sector and the public sector paying more money,” Chief Administrative Officer/Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said. “So, in order to retain talent, in order to keep employees, the board tried to do this in order to keep those employees.”

Ashley said the plan offered a feasible strategy the board can take to help employees deal with higher expenses from nationwide inflation.

“The board approved a 4 percent cost-of -living raise or a dollar an hour because for some people, it’s more beneficial based on what they made to receive the dollar an hour raise as opposed to a 4 percent increase,” Addison said. “Another goal of the budget: help residents by cutting the tax rate.”

Jones County Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said the board wants to lower the millage rate because of the 4 percent increase in the assessed value of properties in the county.

“If your assessed value remains the same, you will pay less in taxes,” Miller said. “Just know that we’ll have more funds to provide services like roads and bridge repairs.”

In addition to bridge repairs, other proposed budget highlights included an extra $291,000 for dual enrollment at Jones College and full funding of volunteer fire departments.

The fiscal budget meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.