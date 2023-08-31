Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Supervisors proposed employee raises budgeted for fiscal year 2024

Jones County budget would include raise for employees, millage decrease for residents
Jones County budget would include raise for employees, millage decrease for residents(Source: Pixabay)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Employees in Jones County will be getting a slight pay raise starting Oct. 1 if county leaders approve the proposed budget for 2024.

“We’ve lost employees due to the private sector and the public sector paying more money,” Chief Administrative Officer/Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said. “So, in order to retain talent, in order to keep employees, the board tried to do this in order to keep those employees.”

Ashley said the plan offered a feasible strategy the board can take to help employees deal with higher expenses from nationwide inflation.

“The board approved a 4 percent cost-of -living raise or a dollar an hour because for some people, it’s more beneficial based on what they made to receive the dollar an hour raise as opposed to a 4 percent increase,” Addison said. “Another goal of the budget: help residents by cutting the tax rate.”

Jones County Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said the board wants to lower the millage rate because of the 4 percent increase in the assessed value of properties in the county.

“If your assessed value remains the same, you will pay less in taxes,” Miller said. “Just know that we’ll have more funds to provide services like roads and bridge repairs.”

In addition to bridge repairs, other proposed budget highlights included an extra $291,000 for dual enrollment at Jones College and full funding of volunteer fire departments.

The fiscal budget meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw...
MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday

Latest News

A new sculpture by artist Ben Watts will be unveiled at "The Yards" in Columbia Thursday.
New sculpture to be unveiled Thursday at Columbia’s ‘The Yards’
grilling burn ban
Burn bans will remain in place Labor Day weekend, though grilling to be allowed
Jonathan Robertson, 38, of Pascagoula.
Crime Stopper tip leads to arrest of man wanted in Forrest Co.
SAFE DRIVING
Labor Day weekend annually is known as the deadliest for motorists