Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pine Belt dealing with pine beetle infestation

08302023-southernpinebeetle-WDAM
By Trey Howard
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you notice small holes in the trees in your backyard, they may have been created by pine beetles, insects who especially thrive in the recent weather pattern experienced here in the Pine Belt.

“Whenever we have drought-stricken conditions, it’s going to increase bug activities, just like ants in your home,” said Kevin Craft, Outreach Officer for the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Craft said that the infestation is causing the forestry commission to work on two fronts.

“We’re keeping a close eye on it using our aerial planes to really make sure that, when they’re not combating wildfires, that we’re also managing the southern pine beetles population,” he said.

With hurricane season in full swing, there may be a fear that the dead trees caused by the pine beetles could fall more easily.

Jay Geddie said that was only the case in extreme conditions.

“Unless it is very dead,” he said. “Then, it is more likely to break or break a big limb or something fall out of it.”

Geddie has had years of experience with pine beetles, as he owns a tree cutting service.

He said that if your tree does happen to fall, that does not mean that the threat of infestation is over.

“Don’t just get it on the ground,” he said. “If you get it on the ground and the bugs are still there, they will go to the next tree.”

If you notice pine beetles in your backyard, Craft says the best advice is to take action as soon as possible.

“You want to get on it as fast and efficiently as you can, so if you do notice a southern pine beetle infestation, call your local area forester and have him come out and look at it,” Craft said. “Make sure you get ahead of it before it does become a large scale problem.”

Click here for more information.

https://www.mfc.ms.gov/

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw...
MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday

Latest News

08302023-sculptureColumbiasportsplex-WDAM
Sculpture to be unveiled Thursday at Columbia's new sportsplex
Weather plays role in infestation
Weather large factor in Southern Pine Beetle infestation
08302023-MississippiPowerIdalia-WDAM
Mississippi Power lending a helping hand restoring power in Valdosta, Ga.
08302023-JonesCountyscam-WDAM
Jones County warns of scam