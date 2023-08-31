Pine Belt dealing with pine beetle infestation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you notice small holes in the trees in your backyard, they may have been created by pine beetles, insects who especially thrive in the recent weather pattern experienced here in the Pine Belt.

“Whenever we have drought-stricken conditions, it’s going to increase bug activities, just like ants in your home,” said Kevin Craft, Outreach Officer for the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Craft said that the infestation is causing the forestry commission to work on two fronts.

“We’re keeping a close eye on it using our aerial planes to really make sure that, when they’re not combating wildfires, that we’re also managing the southern pine beetles population,” he said.

With hurricane season in full swing, there may be a fear that the dead trees caused by the pine beetles could fall more easily.

Jay Geddie said that was only the case in extreme conditions.

“Unless it is very dead,” he said. “Then, it is more likely to break or break a big limb or something fall out of it.”

Geddie has had years of experience with pine beetles, as he owns a tree cutting service.

He said that if your tree does happen to fall, that does not mean that the threat of infestation is over.

“Don’t just get it on the ground,” he said. “If you get it on the ground and the bugs are still there, they will go to the next tree.”

If you notice pine beetles in your backyard, Craft says the best advice is to take action as soon as possible.

“You want to get on it as fast and efficiently as you can, so if you do notice a southern pine beetle infestation, call your local area forester and have him come out and look at it,” Craft said. “Make sure you get ahead of it before it does become a large scale problem.”

https://www.mfc.ms.gov/

