Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

New sculpture to be unveiled Thursday at Columbia’s ‘The Yards’

A new sculpture by artist Ben Watts will be unveiled at "The Yards" in Columbia Thursday.
A new sculpture by artist Ben Watts will be unveiled at "The Yards" in Columbia Thursday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Columbia and a hometown artist have teamed up on a special project that will be a permanent part of the city’s new sportsplex.

A new sculpture by artist Ben Watts has been installed at “The Yards,” Columbia’s new youth sports facility that features several baseball and softball diamonds.

The piece is titled “It’s Columbia,” and is located at the entrance of that facility.

The public is invited to an unveiling of the sculpture, which will take place at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Watts said he began work on the project about 16 months ago.

“It’s about the culmination of two parks coming together and everybody playing here,” Watts said. “It’s a wonderful field,

“I’m really excited about it being my work here and I really like this piece a lot.”

The Yards opened just a few months ago.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw...
MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday

Latest News

Jones County budget would include raise for employees, millage decrease for residents
Supervisors proposed employee raises budgeted for fiscal year 2024
Laurel City Council allocated $200,000 for pavilion project at Laurel Veterans Museum.
Veterans’ Memorial Museum receiving $200K from Laurel City Council
Laurel police trying to attract candidates by part-time slots.
Laurel Police Department looking for part-time officers
L to R: Blake Welborn, Susan Blackwell, Mayor Johnny Magee, Danielle Waters and Tyler Stokes.
LPD welcomes 4 new officers