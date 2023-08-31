New sculpture to be unveiled Thursday at Columbia’s ‘The Yards’

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Columbia and a hometown artist have teamed up on a special project that will be a permanent part of the city’s new sportsplex.

A new sculpture by artist Ben Watts has been installed at “The Yards,” Columbia’s new youth sports facility that features several baseball and softball diamonds.

The piece is titled “It’s Columbia,” and is located at the entrance of that facility.

The public is invited to an unveiling of the sculpture, which will take place at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Watts said he began work on the project about 16 months ago.

“It’s about the culmination of two parks coming together and everybody playing here,” Watts said. “It’s a wonderful field,

“I’m really excited about it being my work here and I really like this piece a lot.”

The Yards opened just a few months ago.

