Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Multiple at-home test kits recalled because company lacked permission to distribute them

The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the...
The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Universal Meditech Inc. is recalling several at-home tests, including pregnancy tests, due to potentially inaccurate results.

They include PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips, PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips and HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips.

The company said it distributed them without getting proper premarket clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

It said the tests involved in the recall were manufactured between March 2021 and November of last year.

Meditech also is recalling other tests because it’s going out of business.

The full list of recall items is on the FDA website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
All of the documents show Portugal as the country where the supposed funds are being held...
Scam involving $4.6M inheritance from Portugal reported in Jones Co.
The fair will be hosted at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Sept. 1 - 10.
Pine Belt Fair set to open Friday
Gulfport family plans memorial service for 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin.
Gulfport family remembers 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin

Latest News

-
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi...
21-pound mahi mahi caught off West Coast, breaking state record
According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were...
Teacher robbed at knifepoint at school, locked in gym closet, police say
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia leaves shredded homes, roads blocked with powerlines in Florida and Georgia