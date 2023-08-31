More sunshine tomorrow, Rain chances will return to the area by the end of the week.

This evening will be clear and nice. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Rain chances will go up as we end the week. Friday will be partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be held down into the upper 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Labor Day. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 90s.

