Mississippi Powers crews working on downed lines in Valdosta, Ga.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power’s storm team of more than 250 line crew, support personnel and contract resources arrived safely in Georgia.

The group pulled in ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, and after the storm moved through southeast Georgia, crews were dispatched to Valdosta, Ga.

At the time the crews were dispatched, some 30,000 customers had been affected by the storm in that area.

Downed tree limbs took power lines to the ground as well as Hurricane Idalia ripped through the Valdosta, Ga., area Wednesday. (Mississippi Power)

Mississippi Power said the storm team is prepared to continue working in impacted communities as long as it is needed.

