Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi Powers crews working on downed lines in Valdosta, Ga.

Mississippi Power is lending a helping hand restoring power in Valdosta, Ga., following...
Mississippi Power is lending a helping hand restoring power in Valdosta, Ga., following Hurricane Idalia.(Mississippi Power Communications)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Mississippi Power Communications

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power’s storm team of more than 250 line crew, support personnel and contract resources arrived safely in Georgia.

The group pulled in ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, and after the storm moved through southeast Georgia, crews were dispatched to Valdosta, Ga.

At the time the crews were dispatched, some 30,000 customers had been affected by the storm in that area.

Downed tree limbs took power lines to the ground as well as Hurricane Idalia ripped through the...
Downed tree limbs took power lines to the ground as well as Hurricane Idalia ripped through the Valdosta, Ga., area Wednesday.(Mississippi Power)

Mississippi Power said the storm team is prepared to continue working in impacted communities as long as it is needed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw...
MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday

Latest News

08302023-JonesCountyscam-WDAM
Jones County warns of scam
08302023-LaborDaydriving-WDAM
Officials asking for caution when driving over Labor day weekend
08302023-Laurelcandidatesparttime-WDAM
Laurel police hoping to attract candidates with part-time slots
6pm Headlines 8/30
6pm Headlines 8/30