Mississippi Forestry Commission says recent rain didn’t decrease fire danger

WIGGINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission is reminding people that a burn ban for our area is still necessary despite the recent rainfall.

Since Aug. 1, MFC firefighters have fought 430 fires across the state that have burned more than 8,500 acres.

“The rain is going to slow it down for a day or two, but once we get these windy conditions, more red flag days coming up, we’re gonna notice the drought coming right back and we’re going to have these erratic and extreme fire behaviors again pretty quick,” said Kevin Craft, public information and outreach officer for Region 4 of the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

MFC personnel updated media about Mississippi’s ongoing fire danger Wednesday morning at the agency’s Incident Management Team headquarters in Wiggins.

The site was set up about three weeks ago to better coordinate firefighting activities in the area. About 30 firefighting personnel are working from the site.

“We have a morning briefing here at 8 a.m. and then from our briefing, the resources go out in different areas in different counties throughout South Mississippi,” Craft said. “We have them stationed all over South Mississippi to put the people in the right place.

“(Firefighters) are really getting to these fires quicker and faster and more efficiently than we normally would with this incident management team in play.”

Nearly one dozen extra bulldozer and plows have been moved to the Wiggins area to help with firefighting.

C-Spire is also setting up a temporary cell tower to help with communications.

