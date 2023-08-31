Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-month-old baby is safe and its mother is behind bars after a deadly home invasion.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jayne Avenue and Willaman Street when several people kicked down the door of a Jackson home, causing chaos Wednesday night.

“The whole street was blocked off,” said Sylvester Wright, who lives on the same street where the crime took place. “I didn’t see nothing but people coming in and out, trying to come down under the tape. They wouldn’t let them come down under the tape because they said it was a crime scene.”

Jackson Police say a 18-year-old white female, along with 3 other Black males wearing masks, kicked down the back door of the home, robbed the residents, and murdered a 42-year-old man before taking a baby at gunpoint.

Investigators say one of the suspects, Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station on Lynch Street, with the baby being found safe with her.

Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and kidnapping.

It was later revealed in municipal court Thursday afternoon that Johnson is the birth mother of the baby, and the man who was shot and killed was the boyfriend of Johnson’s mother - who had full custody of the child.

A judge set no bond for Johnson’s capital murder charge, and a $1.1 million bond for other felony charges, including kidnapping.

The three men involved remain on the run.

Even though this incident doesn’t appear to be random, neighbors say violent crimes are not uncommon in the area.

“This brings up a lot of old memories, because I was broken into twice when I stayed here,” said Dee Patrick, whose mother lives in the area. “And there was this woman behind the house that was murdered while I was here by myself. I’m tired.”

More charges and additional arrests are expected for the other suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

