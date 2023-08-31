Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man killed as teen mother kidnaps her own baby in Jackson

The infant was safely recovered shortly after the incident.
By WLBT.com Staff and Holly Emery
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-month-old baby is safe and its mother is behind bars after a deadly home invasion.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jayne Avenue and Willaman Street when several people kicked down the door of a Jackson home, causing chaos Wednesday night.

“The whole street was blocked off,” said Sylvester Wright, who lives on the same street where the crime took place. “I didn’t see nothing but people coming in and out, trying to come down under the tape. They wouldn’t let them come down under the tape because they said it was a crime scene.”

Jackson Police say a 18-year-old white female, along with 3 other Black males wearing masks, kicked down the back door of the home, robbed the residents, and murdered a 42-year-old man before taking a baby at gunpoint.

Investigators say one of the suspects, Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station on Lynch Street, with the baby being found safe with her.

Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and kidnapping.

It was later revealed in municipal court Thursday afternoon that Johnson is the birth mother of the baby, and the man who was shot and killed was the boyfriend of Johnson’s mother - who had full custody of the child.

A judge set no bond for Johnson’s capital murder charge, and a $1.1 million bond for other felony charges, including kidnapping.

The three men involved remain on the run.

Even though this incident doesn’t appear to be random, neighbors say violent crimes are not uncommon in the area.

“This brings up a lot of old memories, because I was broken into twice when I stayed here,” said Dee Patrick, whose mother lives in the area. “And there was this woman behind the house that was murdered while I was here by myself. I’m tired.”

More charges and additional arrests are expected for the other suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
L to R: JCSD Deputy Brandon Gregory, Michael Hurtt and Ashley Hale at a residence on Bogue Homa...
2 suspects arrested in Jones Co. burglary investigation
Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.
Teen reported missing in Jones Co.

Latest News

Church gathering supplies to take to Florida relief following Hurricane Idalia
Church gathering supplies to take to Florida relief following Hurricane Idalia
Second annual Overdose Awareness Day observed in Hattiesburg
Community gathers to honor and support those with addiction
6pm Headlines 8/31
6pm Headlines 8/31
10pm Headlines 8/31
10pm Headlines 8/31
Second annual Overdose Awareness Day observed in Hattiesburg
Overdose Awareness Day observed Thursday