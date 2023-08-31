Hub City announces holiday pick-up schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the City of Hattiesburg will be observing Labor Day.

City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed.

Because of the holiday, crews in public works will operate an abbreviated schedule for garbage, trash and recycling pick-up.

Below is the full schedule (which can also be accessed at HERE):

Monday, September 4, 2023

Closed for holiday, No pick-up.

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 2.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday.

Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.

Friday, September 8, 2023

Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.

