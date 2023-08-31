Forrest County runoff winners react to new positions

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After months-long Forrest County election campaigns, including a runoff, now, two newly-elected officials can soon begin their journey in office.

Once Tuesday’s results are certified, Zac Howell will prepare to lead the Forrest County Tax Office that he’s worked in the past four years.

“So, one of the things that I really noticed is that this is an office that people really don’t enjoy coming to,” Howell said. “You come in and you spend several hundred dollars, and you leave with a piece of metal or a piece of pape,r and so we really need to be convenient. We’re here to serve the people and be responsible to them.”

In January, he’ll serve 80,000 people and plans to look for ways to improve services to everyone.

“Whether that’s utilizing extra technology to make our office more efficient, able to help citizens across the county without just having one office,” Howell said.

Tuesday’s runoff also brought a victory for Gentry Mordica in the Forrest County District One Supervisor Race.

He said he’s ready to help people save.

“Whatever I can do to help stretch their dollar, that’s what I’m going to do,” Mordica said.

This will be Mordica’s first time holding public office and he said he has been preparing for the role since before his campaign,

“Well, I’ve already been to every supervisor’s meeting this year,” Mordica said. “I haven’t missed one and I don’t plan on missing one until the end of the year.

“I feel if I’m prepared, and I know what’s going on in the county, but I’m going to continue to go to the supervisors’ meetings and listen to what’s going on in the county.”

Both Howell and Mordica will take office in January.

