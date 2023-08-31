Dixie Electric workers heading to Florida for Hurricane Idalia recovery

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) -Florida is starting to recover from a Category 3 hurricane.

Now, Mississippi cooperatives are stepping in to help out as more than 18,000 outages throughout Central Florida Electric Cooperative still need to be repaired.

“We’ll have to replace poles, replace lines, build services back, reconstruct main feeders, along those lines,” Dixie Electric Power Association line foreman Adron Presley. “It’s just an honor to be able to go down there and help them.

“Mutual aid is a great thing. We’re honored to go help them. They come and help us all the time when we need help.”

Line workers said lending a helping hand isn’t just a job but more a privilege to help the ones who need it.

“The co-op world and the contractor world is still one, big brotherhood and we work together to restore power to the members,” Presley said.

Electric cooperatives all across Mississippi are packing up their trucks and traveling down to Florida to aid those who were affected by Hurricane Idalia.

For many, this will be not their first time helping another cooperative after tragedy strikes.

“Over the past 32 years, just about every year, we’ve gone somewhere to help somebody, with some type of storm,” Dixie Electric line construction supervisor Tommy Ulmer said.

Some of those who were sent to help those in Florida recall what it was like when Hurricane Katrina hit, remembering how nice it was to have neighboring cooperatives come to help.

They said they want to give the same feeling to each person they help over the next week in Florida.

“Eighteen years ago on the 29th of this month, we were hit by Hurricane Katrina, nobody could forget that, and we know what it’s like to be devastated, Ulmer said. “So, its just nice to be able to go and help somebody else, return the favor that they’ve shown us when we were in need.”

Dixie Electric officials said they will be in Florida for seven to 10 days.

More than 150 crew members traveled to Florida from electric cooperatives such as Southern Pine Electric Power Association and Pearl River Valley Electric.

Additionally, more than 200 workers from Mississippi Power were sent to Georgia.

