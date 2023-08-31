Burn bans will remain in place Labor Day weekend, though grilling to be allowed

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s some good news to be shared for those who enjoy their holiday hot dogs and burgers in the backyard.

Fire departments across the Pine Belt are reminding folks that despite burn bans remaining in effect, grilling over the Labor Day weekend is still a go, as long as its done safel.

Officials offered some tips for grilling safely, including:

Grill in an open space outdoors, away from the house

Always make sure that the gas grill lid is open before lighting

Never leave the grill unattended.

“There are a lot of things that you cannot do,” Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said. “No fire pits, no open burn pits and no open burning of any kind is allowed.

“But the grilling is usually on holidays like Labor Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July. Everybody wants to get out on the grill. Most people don’t realize that, but you can do those things (grilling), and not a problem,

The following is a list of things not allowed during a burn ban:

Campfires

Bonfires

Firepits

Field burning

Debris burning

Fire rings

Burn barrels.

Another list, this one of things allowed during a burn ban:

Propane/gas heaters

Propane/gas grills

Charcoal grills.

