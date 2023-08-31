Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Burn bans will remain in place Labor Day weekend, though grilling to be allowed

grilling burn ban
grilling burn ban(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s some good news to be shared for those who enjoy their holiday hot dogs and burgers in the backyard.

Fire departments across the Pine Belt are reminding folks that despite burn bans remaining in effect, grilling over the Labor Day weekend is still a go, as long as its done safel.

Officials offered some tips for grilling safely, including:

  • Grill in an open space outdoors, away from the house
  • Always make sure that the gas grill lid is open before lighting
  • Never leave the grill unattended.

“There are a lot of things that you cannot do,” Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said. “No fire pits, no open burn pits and no open burning of any kind is allowed.

“But the grilling is usually on holidays like Labor Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July. Everybody wants to get out on the grill. Most people don’t realize that, but you can do those things (grilling), and not a problem,

The following is a list of things not allowed during a burn ban:

  • Campfires
  • Bonfires
  • Firepits
  • Field burning
  • Debris burning
  • Fire rings
  • Burn barrels.

Another list, this one of things allowed during a burn ban:

  • Propane/gas heaters
  • Propane/gas grills
  • Charcoal grills.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw...
MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday

Latest News

A new sculpture by artist Ben Watts will be unveiled at "The Yards" in Columbia Thursday.
New sculpture to be unveiled Thursday at Columbia’s ‘The Yards’
Jones County budget would include raise for employees, millage decrease for residents
Supervisors proposed employee raises budgeted for fiscal year 2024
Jonathan Robertson, 38, of Pascagoula.
Crime Stopper tip leads to arrest of man wanted in Forrest Co.
SAFE DRIVING
Labor Day weekend annually is known as the deadliest for motorists