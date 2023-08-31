2 suspects arrested in Jones Co. burglary investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two suspects in relation to a burglary investigation by the JCSD Criminal Investigations Division.

According to JCSD, 45-year-old Michael Hurtt and 43-year-old Ashley Hale were arrested at a residence in the 200 block of Bogue Homa Lake Road on Thursday morning.

“Both of these individuals are well known to law enforcement and are suspected in a burglary at a residence on Church Drive off of Lower Myrick Road,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Both Hurtt and Hale were each charged with burglary of an inner door. Both suspects were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

“We continue to work hard to investigate crimes, develop suspects, and make arrests of those individuals who are involved in the recent rash of ATV and motorcycle thefts plus vehicle and residential burglaries,” Berlin said. “We will not cease in our efforts to provide justice for crime victims in Jones County.”

