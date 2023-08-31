Win Stuff
2 arrested in fraudulent check-writing scheme in Jones Co.

Laurel pair arrested after investigation into the production of fraudulent checks.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects were arrested Thursday after a long investigation into false checks.

Laurel residents Christy Gomez, 44, and James Clark, 43, were each charged with one count of computer fraud and had bonds set at $10,000 each.

The investigation began in December, when Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a tip from Covington County which led to a search warrant in January, according to JCSD.

After serving the warrant, JCSD found several thousand dollars worth of fraudulent checks, account numbers written in notebooks, checks on printers and a computer with check software.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator J.D. Carter said the department sent the laptop to the State Auditor’s Office for forensic analysis.

“It took some time for us to get the information back,” Carter said. “We are very fortunate that the State Auditor’s Office has a division where they can do these computer forensics. It does take some time, no fault of anybody’s. But when you’re dealing with electronic devices, it’s not a one-day turn around, it takes several weeks.”

JCSD was able to locate Gomez and Clark Thursday after a brief pursuit on 16th Avenue. During the arrest, JCSD said deputies found two more fraudulent checks in the vehicle.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator J.D. Carter said the two would dumpster dive at businesses to get the account numbers for checks. Some included fraudulent checks written from businesses inside and outside of Jones County.

Currently, the case remains under investigation.

