Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

12-year-old dies after collapsing during PE class, family says

A California family says their 12-year-old son has died after collapsing during a physical...
A California family says their 12-year-old son has died after collapsing during a physical education class.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (Gray News) - A family in California says their son has died after collapsing during a physical education class at school.

According to the Robinson family, 12-year-old Yahshua Robinson’s school day started like a typical day on Tuesday until tragedy struck during gym class.

Yahshua reportedly collapsed and became unresponsive during PE activities during the heat of the day.

“This is a tragedy we believe was brought about by the sweltering heat,” the boy’s family shared.

Despite the response and care of medical professionals, Yahshua succumbed to cardiac arrest at the hospital, the family said.

“The agony of losing a child is indescribable, and as we wait with heavy hearts for the autopsy results, we are reminded of the unpredictability of life,” Yahshua’s family shared.

The 12-year-old’s parents, Janae and Eric Robinson said he leaves three other siblings behind, and they are trying to come to terms with this devastating reality.

Officials at Yahshua’s school, Canyon Lake Middle School, said they are “shocked and saddened” by the loss of one of their students.

“We are in communication with school administrators to find out what we can do during this difficult time for the family and fellow students,” the school shared online.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Robinson family to help with finances.

“We humbly ask for your assistance to help alleviate the financial strain this sudden tragedy has placed upon Yahshua’s family,” Amarna Plummer, the fundraiser organizer, said.

The Robinson family has thanked the community for the support they have already received.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River...
‘Heartbroken’: 19-year-old Purvis graduate killed in tragic accident on US-11
We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
All of the documents show Portugal as the country where the supposed funds are being held...
Scam involving $4.6M inheritance from Portugal reported in Jones Co.
The fair will be hosted at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Sept. 1 - 10.
Pine Belt Fair set to open Friday

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says
Law enforcement agents respond to the scene of a shooting late Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in...
5 wounded, 2 critically, in most recent shooting in Illinois city
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure