08/31 Ryan's "Fake Fall" Thursday Morning Forecast

Quite the nice start to the day across the Pine Belt, but it won’t last long!
08/31 Ryan’s “Fake Fall” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

The pseudo-cold front in the area finally brought some noticeably cooler and drier air! Barely noticeable, but noticeable none-the-less as things will feel decidedly more fall-like this morning. Tomorrow morning will still be quite nice as well, but this morning’s low of 67 is the lowest we’ll see this week as the humidity inches back up. This afternoon won’t be all that “fall-like,” but will still be quite manageable thanks to those lower dewpoints. Expect a high near 94, down a degree from yesterday, with further afternoon cooling in the days ahead as rain chances increase. That will be due to a broad low pressure feature interacting with a bit of moisture, basically Idalia’s lingering feeder band, begins to inch its way westward across the area. It doesn’t look like anything to be concerned about as far as severe weather structure/atmosphere-wise, but heating will increase instability each afternoon and some of the thunderstorms could “overachieve” as I like to say so it’s always good to keep an eye on them.

The increased cloud cover and rain chances will have temperatures as low as the mid-80s by Saturday, but things slowly begin to dry up as we head deeper into the week. By Tuesday the consistent activity will have died off, and the temperature will begin to rise sharply. Thankfully the humidity doesn’t shoot up as quickly so it won’t feel oppressively miserable, but we’ll likely return to the 100s again by the end of next week.

