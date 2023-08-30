Win Stuff
Veterans’ Memorial Museum receiving $200K from Laurel City Council

Laurel City Council allocated $200,000 for pavilion project at Laurel Veterans Museum.
Laurel City Council allocated $200,000 for pavilion project at Laurel Veterans Museum.(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council has appropriated $200,000 to the Laurel Veterans Museum.

The museum received a $250,000 grant in 2022 to create a pavilion to host large crowds for its Veterans and Memorial Day programs.

Now, the museum is looking to using the funds allocated from the city to complete the project along with other various maintenance improvements.

“We’re going to take that money and instead of an open pavilion, it’ll be a closed auditorium heated and cooled and we’re going to extend the size of the building so we can accommodate very large crowds, said Victor Lee Veterans Memorial Museum senior executive advisor

The Veterans’ Memorial Museum is now waiting to receive the money.

