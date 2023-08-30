Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Scam involving $4.6M inheritance from Portugal reported in Jones Co.

All of the documents show Portugal as the country where the supposed funds are being held...
All of the documents show Portugal as the country where the supposed funds are being held pending receipt of the $2.300 payment.(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received word of an elaborate scam involving a reported $4.6 million inheritance from a supposed deceased individual from Portugal.

JCSD said the scam involves numerous seemingly official documents being sent to the intended victim with a promise of a $4.6 million cashier’s inheritance check being delivered to the intended victim’s residence. The scammer advises that a $2,300 estate administration fee is required before the cashier’s check can be processed and delivered.

The seemingly official documents included:

  • Introductory Letter
  • Confirmation of Account and Estate Administration Fee
  • Obituary of the Deceased Individual
  • Last Will & Testament of the Deceased Individual
  • Death Certificate
  • Legal Letter Requesting Issuance of Certificate of Inheritance and Grant of Probate
  • Notice of Court Petition
  • Petition for Probate of Will
  • Law Firm Request for Release of Estate Funds
  • Succession Certificate
  • Grant or Probate Certificate
  • Electronic Bank Statement of Account showing $4.6 million dollars in the account

All of the documents show Portugal as the country where the supposed funds are being held pending receipt of the $2.300 payment, according to JCSD.

“This is one of the more elaborate financial scams that we’ve seen,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“Some scammer put a great deal of effort into creating all of these documents which looked very authentic. Fortunately, the intended victim did not fall for the scam and brought the documents to us for review.”

Residents are reminded that financial scams are an ongoing local, state and national issue for law enforcement. The intent of the scammer is always to separate you from your money.

You can report scams to local law enforcement and to the Federal Trade Commission.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw...
MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways

Latest News

Midday Headlines 8/30
Midday Headlines 8/30
The fair will be hosted at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Sept. 1 - 10.
Pine Belt Fair set to open Friday
Many of the regulations exemptions by the Mississippi Board of Animal Health concern horses.
Mississippi eases some animal regulations to aid Hurricane Idalia evacuations
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy
MISSING: One-year-old boy from Jackson endangered, MBI says