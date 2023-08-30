Scam involving $4.6M inheritance from Portugal reported in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received word of an elaborate scam involving a reported $4.6 million inheritance from a supposed deceased individual from Portugal.

JCSD said the scam involves numerous seemingly official documents being sent to the intended victim with a promise of a $4.6 million cashier’s inheritance check being delivered to the intended victim’s residence. The scammer advises that a $2,300 estate administration fee is required before the cashier’s check can be processed and delivered.

The seemingly official documents included:

Introductory Letter

Confirmation of Account and Estate Administration Fee

Obituary of the Deceased Individual

Last Will & Testament of the Deceased Individual

Death Certificate

Legal Letter Requesting Issuance of Certificate of Inheritance and Grant of Probate

Notice of Court Petition

Petition for Probate of Will

Law Firm Request for Release of Estate Funds

Succession Certificate

Grant or Probate Certificate

Electronic Bank Statement of Account showing $4.6 million dollars in the account

All of the documents show Portugal as the country where the supposed funds are being held pending receipt of the $2.300 payment, according to JCSD.

“This is one of the more elaborate financial scams that we’ve seen,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“Some scammer put a great deal of effort into creating all of these documents which looked very authentic. Fortunately, the intended victim did not fall for the scam and brought the documents to us for review.”

Residents are reminded that financial scams are an ongoing local, state and national issue for law enforcement. The intent of the scammer is always to separate you from your money.

You can report scams to local law enforcement and to the Federal Trade Commission.

