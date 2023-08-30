Police find child inside home with dozens of dead dogs

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – Two people in New Jersey are facing charges after police found dozens of dead dogs in their home and a child living among them.

Dozens of dogs, both deceased and alive, were carried out of a Main Street home in Evesham Township, New Jersey, this week, according to police.

“There was a large number of dogs inside the house,” Police Chief Walt Miller said. “Some of the dogs were still alive. There was a large number of dogs that had since been deceased and were in various portions of decay.”

Police had to open doors and windows to air out the house before letting workers inside because conditions were so deplorable.

A 9-year-old child was also removed from the home, according to authorities.

Police charged the couple that lives at the home, identified as 35-year-old Rebecca Halbach and 32-year-old Brandon Leconey, for animal abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities removed a child from a home that was filled with dozens of dead dogs.

“It’s definitely concerning having a 9-year-old child living in this home, sleeping in this home, eating in this home,” Chief Miller said.

Police said the investigation started Monday after Tender Mercies, an animal rescue from North Carolina, became suspicious that the dogs it sent to Halbach and Leconey to foster were not being cared for.

A representative came up to investigate.

“Behind the home, there was also a burial spot where there was a large number of dogs in various levels of decay,” Miller added.

As police searched the home Monday night into Tuesday, neighbors stopped in their tracks in disbelief at the house of horrors.

“Disgusted. Disgusted. From the animals, to having a child in there and it being so close to my residence, it doesn’t sit well with me,” neighbor Andreas Katsanos said.

In total, police found 30 dead dogs. They also found 14 that were still alive, along with some cats and rabbits.

One of the dogs had to be euthanized.

“Oh my God. I’m an animal lover, so for me to hear about any animal cruelty, let alone to this extent, is devastating,” Linda Shockley, another neighbor, said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.