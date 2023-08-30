Player of the Week: Purvis RB Moses Cummings

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis junior running back Moses Cummings’ 200-yard, four-touchdown performance on Friday didn’t just help Purvis beat Lumberton, it set the tone for what the Tornadoes hope is a very successful 2023 season.

“I saw the idea we needed to put a ball game away,” said Purvis head coach Brad Hankins. “And that’s kinda been the mantra all preseason is we gotta finish, finish everything.”

“[We] played as a team,” Cummings said. “Both sides knew their assignment, the offensive line blocked really well. All I gotta do is just see the space that they made for me.”

Cummings took full advantage the Tornadoes season-opening win, seemingly getting stronger throughout the night.

It doesn’t just magically happen on Friday’s – Cummings puts in the work all week.

“I’m just glad coach gives me the opportunity to run it that many times,” Cummings said. “I just try to use the opportunity each time I get it.”

“That example that he sets from the weight room to the practice field to the fourth quarter on a Friday night,” Hankins said. “When it starts to show up and you have some of these young guys around here that see that and see the success that comes with it, it makes your whole program better without a doubt.”

That’s the path Purvis is on this season, trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time in three years.

The Tornadoes are off to a 1-0 start.

“The last quarter we knew what we had to do to win,” Cummings said. “And that’s what we need to bring into the next game, the mentality.”

“This team right here, it’s still out there for what we can become,” Hankins said. “Hopefully with the hard work and the determination and the get-after-it, maybe we’ll see.”

