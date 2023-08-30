Pine Belt Fair set to open Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rides! Food! A petting zoo and more! That’s what you can expect at the Pine Belt Fair, which is expected to open its gates this Friday.

The fair will be hosted at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Sept. 1 - 10.

According to the fair’s website, ticket prices for adults (13-59) are $10 each with youth (5-12), seniors (60+) and military (with ID) at $5 each. Unlimited Ride wristbands will be sold at $25.

Fair hours are provided as follows:

Friday, Sept. 1: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 2: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 6: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

