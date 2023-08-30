Win Stuff
Pine Belt Fair set to open Friday

The fair will be hosted at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Sept. 1 - 10.
The fair will be hosted at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Sept. 1 - 10.(WDAM)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rides! Food! A petting zoo and more! That’s what you can expect at the Pine Belt Fair, which is expected to open its gates this Friday.

The fair will be hosted at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center on Sept. 1 - 10.

According to the fair’s website, ticket prices for adults (13-59) are $10 each with youth (5-12), seniors (60+) and military (with ID) at $5 each. Unlimited Ride wristbands will be sold at $25.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gates. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Fair hours are provided as follows:

  • Friday, Sept. 1: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept 2: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 3: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 4: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 5: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept 6: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 7: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 8: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 9: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 10: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

for the full schedule of events and performances, such as the comedy hypnotist show and the petting zoo, click HERE.

