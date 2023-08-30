Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi eases some animal regulations to aid Hurricane Idalia evacuations

Many of the regulations exemptions by the Mississippi Board of Animal Health concern horses.
Many of the regulations exemptions by the Mississippi Board of Animal Health concern horses.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As hundreds evacuated Gulf Coast towns ahead of Hurricane Idalia, they had to face the choice of what to do with their animal friends. The state of Mississippi stepped up to make that choice easier.

LIVE: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm

In an announcement on August 28, the Mississippi Board of Animal Health announced they were temporarily allowing some exemptions to state regulations governing the movement of animals in and out of Mississippi. The exemptions apply specifically to animals from states impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The temporary changes to standing regulations include the following:

  • Horses with proof of a current Coggins test will be allowed in the state without a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI).
  • Horses without proof of a current Coggins test or CVI will only be allowed into Mississippi as long as they are allowed to return to their state of origin without a current Coggins or CVI after the evacuation is lifted. They may also schedule a Coggins test while in Mississippi.
  • All other animals evacuated to Mississippi will not require a CVI as long as their state of origin has also waived requirements for a CVI upon return.

The temporary exemptions are in place until September 11, and all animals moving under the exemptions are expected to return to their state of origin no later than that date.

For more information, visit the Mississippi Board of Animal Health website at https://www.mbah.ms.gov/.

August 28 announcement from the Mississippi Board of Animal Health concerning evacuations ahead...
August 28 announcement from the Mississippi Board of Animal Health concerning evacuations ahead of Hurricane Idalia.(Mississippi Board of Animal Health)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw...
MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery
Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
Vandalism and new allegations tied to welfare scandal are latest developments in Governor’s race

Latest News

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy
MISSING: One-year-old boy from Jackson endangered, MBI says
Moses Cummings, Purvis
Player of the Week: Purvis RB Moses Cummings
Moses Cummings, Purvis
Player of the Week: Purvis RB Moses Cummings
We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results