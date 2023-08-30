Win Stuff
MISSING: One-year-old boy from Jackson endangered, MBI says

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old Kaiden McCray of Jackson.

He is two-foot five-inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The toddler was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Calhoun Street Tuesday, August 29 wearing a black shirt, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.

He is believed to be in a 2022 white Honda Accord, with the license plate WAF 0212.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Jackson Police at (601) 920-1234.

