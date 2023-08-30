Win Stuff
LPD welcomes 4 new officers

-
-(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Police Department has welcomed four new officers on Tuesday.

The officers were sworn into the ranks of the police department during an event at 10 a.m. They included:

  • Susan Blackwell
  • Tyler Stokes
  • Danielle Waters
  • Charles Welborn

The officers took their oaths before Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee during a special ceremony in council chambers.

