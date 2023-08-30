Laurel Police Department looking for part-time officers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many professions are facing difficulties in filling open positions, and in law enforcement, it’s no different.

That’s why the Laurel Police Department is using a new tactic to hire more officers. The Laurel City Council approved converting two full-time positions into six part-time positions.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said they were just trying to think outside the box.

“Everybody knows, or anybody in law enforcement knows, that it’s kind of hard to attract personnel nowadays,” Cox said. “So, we were thinking about how we could tap into a market that we haven’t done before.”

Cox said the goal is to potentially attract former Laurel police officers back into the profession.

“At least since I’ve been here, we have not utilized any part-time officers,” Cox said. “We have some reserve officers (who) are unpaid that do a couple of events for us. But this is trying to find former Laurel police officers (and) maybe they went back into the private sector and maybe they can only work a certain amount of time.”

Cox said the program is fluid at the moment and will change as it grows.

“Right now, we have three people (who) we are bringing on and it’s going to be a situation where they are going to have to work a minimum number of shifts per month,” Cox said. “But it’s just something that helps bolster our ranks and utilize some individuals that we haven’t used before.”

The department employs 53 full-time officers.

At this time, the department is hiring full-time, part-time and booking officers. The next civil service exam is set for Sept. 16.

