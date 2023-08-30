Labor Day weekend annually is known as the deadliest for motorists

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Driving to the Gulf Coast or going to see family this weekend?

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking that drivers remember a few things, especially if travelling the interstates.

For example, Interstate 59 still features numerous construction areas.

“If you are traveling I-59, there’s not going to be much construction going on,” MDOT’s Michael Flood said. “It’s the holiday weekend, and we try to limit construction work during the holidays,.

“So, there will be lane closures in place for certain projects and that’s for your safety.”

Flood said just because workers may not be on-site, that doesn’t give drivers a green light to pick up speed.

“We do want everyone to treat it like a work zone because a lot of that equipment out there is very dangerous,” Flood said. “If you’re driving distracted in a work zone, you could come up on a concrete retaining wall or a big piece of construction equipment and those are very hazardous.”

Hattiesburg Police Department Lieutenant Jason Jarvis wanted everyone to keep in mind that there will be a lot of traffic, especially in cities just off the interstate like Hattiesburg.

“We want everyone to have a good weekend, but we also want everyone to be safe,” Jarvis said. “So, obey the speed limit, maintain a safe distance and do not drink and drive,” Jarvis said.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said that even if you trust your driving, be cautious of others.

“This weekend is considered one of the deadliest holiday weekends due to fatalities and vehicle crashes and stuff like that,” Berlin said. “In today’s day and age, you have to be a defensive driver instead of an offensive driver, because you never know what the other person is going to do. So, just be careful.”

Safety checkpoints in Hattiesburg are a part of the city’s participation in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“Officers will be on the roads, including numerous checkpoints throughout the city,” Jarvis said. “We have extra officers working all weekend long, to make sure the public is safe driving the streets.”

