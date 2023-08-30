Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.(Medina County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio announced the passing of a K-9 officer after a “brief illness.”

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek after the dog served its community for almost a decade.

The sheriff’s office announced Blek’s passing on Aug. 24.

Blek was a 10-year-old German Shephard who was trained in illegal narcotic detection, tracking, handler protection and suspect apprehension, according to the sheriff’s department.

“K-9 Blek had an amazing career with multiple narcotic and suspect seizures and he was wonderfully engaging at community events,” the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “K-9 Blek will be missed by his handler and his family, as well as the rest of the MCSO family.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are following runoff elections in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Perry and Wayne...
Decision 2023: Miss. primary runoff results
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was traveling in the area at that time and saw...
MCSO investigating early morning burglary at Foxworth Grocery
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways

Latest News

Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after...
5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions