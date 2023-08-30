Hattiesburg City Council talks budget for 2024

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Public safety workers in the City of Hattiesburg could receive a bump in pay in the near future.

On Tuesday, the city held a public hearing regarding the budget for the 2924 fiscal year.

One of the major items was the request to increase the starting pay for firefighters.

“The city council dealt with police earlier this summer and put them right at the top of South Mississippi agencies,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “The goal was to do that for firefighters.”

The city last adopted new pay scales for firefighters in 2018 and since then, Barker said other agencies have increased their pay.

With starting pay currently at $32,000, Barker said that the increase is a way to compete with other markets.

“Taking that starting pay to 40,000 on top of the pay scale they will have puts us in that league,” Barker said.

Per the request, $40,000 would be the base salary; leaving an opportunity for firefighters to earn more based on their level of education and rank.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Carr said the new salary could also be used as a recruitment tool.

“It allows us to maintain competition in the area and allows us to maintain the best and the brightest,” said Carr.

Carr added that having a top staff is a priority when servicing the community.

“In public safety, that’s just a big deal,” Carr said. “You need to have some of the best people working for you.”

Other items on the agenda included pay raises for the city’s employees in parks and recreation and animal control.

Barker also confirmed that the city’s millage rate will stay the same.

