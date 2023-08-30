Win Stuff
FEMA mailing eligibility letters to tornado survivors in Jasper, Jackson counties

Letters are being sent via physical mail and e-mail. Survivors have not been answering the agency's calls, due to fear of scammers.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As tornado cleanup in Jasper and Jackson counties continues, FEMA is now sending out eligibility letters to survivors of the June storms.

Letters are being sent via physical mail and e-mail.

“What they will hear is that they are eligible, and they will find out what it is outlined they are eligible for,” said FEMA Media Relations Specialist La-Tanga Hopes.

Hopes said ineligibility does not mean survivors will never be approved.

“Read that letter,” Hopes said. “That does not mean you’re denied. It may mean that you simply need to provide us with more information to help us further process your application.”

The agency is currently making follow-up calls to survivors, which will likely show up as an unknown number.

“Even if it’s from an unknown caller, and the reason why is because FEMA has begun approving these grants,” Hopes said. “We’re sending out letters to homeowners and renters who applied with us. And we also want to make sure there’s follow-up.”

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said times like this are prime for scammers looking to advantage of survivors.

“It’s the same thing every time you have a disaster or something,” said Johnson. “You have scammers that call out and wanna say they’re with an agency that wanna assist. And we always say never give out personal information over the telephone.”

This is why survivors should be aware of a few things before answering the phone.

“They should not ask you for money. They should not ask you for your bank account,” Hopes said. “And they should not ask you for your social security number, specifically.”

The agency also encourages survivors to be cautious when interacting with people in person about their application.

FEMA representatives and affiliates should be easily identifiable and have relevant information on hand regarding your application.

Two disaster relief centers are now open in Louin and Moss Point.

The centers are open:

  • Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

