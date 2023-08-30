Win Stuff
Dry conditions, extreme temps affecting Pine Belt peanut, cotton production

Local agriculture experts say peanut and cotton production will be down this year.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - All the extreme heat we’ve been experiencing has made everyone miserable, and it has done a lot of damage to crops like peanuts and cotton.

Local agriculture experts say peanut and cotton production will be down this year, because of the high temperatures and and the dry conditions.

They say the recent rain we’ve had has done little good.

“This is the worst I ever remember seeing, from what you’re seeing breaking an all-time heat record of 107 degrees, crops are just not made for that,” said Malcolm Broome, executive director of the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association and a retired agronomist with Mississippi State University. “I said at one time a few years ago, that I don’t think we could stand a total disaster and so, we may lose some farmers strictly from that standpoint.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Trey Bullock, an independent crop consultant. “I’ve never seen cotton put fruit on and just dry up on the plant, never knew that could happen. Peanuts the same way, these high temps, these peanuts just quit growing and quit blooming.”

Broome said high fuel prices limit the use of irrigation systems for peanuts in the Pine Belt. He says only about 15 percent are grown using irrigation.

Broome and Bullock said the extreme weather has also adversely affected soybean growers and cattle producers.

Local agriculture experts say peanut and cotton production will be down this year.
