Crime Stopper tip leads to arrest of man wanted in Forrest Co.

Jonathan Robertson, 38, of Pascagoula.
Jonathan Robertson, 38, of Pascagoula.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of a wanted man this week.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jonathan Robertson was listed on its most wanted page. The website said Robertson was wanted by the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team for drug violations.

The sheriff’s office said a tip called into Crime Stoppers led authorities to a location where Robertson was taken into custody without incident.

Robertson was arrested on a warrant for one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on Monday.

“The board is glad that Crime Stoppers tips are leading to more arrests and solved crimes in the Pine Belt,” said Metro Crime Stoppers Board President Charley McCaffrey. “It’s good to reward citizens for their information. We also appreciate the dedication and professionalism of the Forrest County Sheriff’s office for their involvement in our mission.”

The sheriff’s office said all of the subjects on the most wanted page have been taken into custody, and a new set of mugshots will be shared soon.

“Let’s face it, there are crimes that occur that could not be solved without the help of our citizens,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “Crimestoppers is a great tool for law enforcement and allows the public to help without the fear of reprisals and be rewarded at the same time.”

Crime Stoppers said all it wants is your information, not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or a crime solved, you could be rewarded with up to $1000.

Tips can be sent anonymously through a link on the FCSO website.

