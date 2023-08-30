08/30 Ryan’s “Fake Front” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Hurricane Idalia is made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida after sunrise this morning, but our local weather is looking much more benign thanks to yesterday’s front. It wasn’t much of a front, basically stationary but trying its best to be a weak cold front. I expected a little bit more out of it yesterday, so we didn’t quite cool as much as expected due to a little less afternoon/evening activity. It was still out there, but didn’t keep us in the low 90s as we ended up hitting a high of 93. Today will be slightly warmer at 94 thanks to the sunshine, but northerly winds are already bringing in the drier air and clearing the skies. These winds could gust as high as the mid-20s today, adding a Red Flag Warning to our active Burn Bans, so NO BURNING AGAIN TODAY!

Expect tomorrow to be largely similar, with an even better start to the day as we enjoy an almost “fall-like” morning with lows in the upper 60s. The afternoons are still summery, and will remain so all week long. By the weekend we could see a few more showers and thunderstorms in the area, which is expected to bring another slight and short-lived cooldown to finish off this week and start the next. That’ll be nice too, because it looks like upper level support for higher than average heat returns by the end of the week bringing back the upper 90s and potentially the low 100s.

