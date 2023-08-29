Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning through 8 p.m. Sunday for Jones...
Jones, Covington counties under rare ‘red flag’ warning
Record set for longest alligator taken in Mississippi set Saturday.
Saturday catch breaks Mississippi record for longest alligator
Mississippi student dies in crash, two other students hurt
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, deputies say
Woman attempts to stab neighbor with butter knife, charged with assault, deputies say
The eight-day competition will take place in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Perry County teen qualifies for national archery competition

Latest News

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, walks out of the House chamber after being silenced for the day...
GOP silences ‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat on House floor for day on ‘out of order’ rule; crowd erupts
Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the...
Idalia expected to strengthen before slamming Florida
Perry Central students prepare to hit the air
Perry Central students prepare to hit the air