Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday

This evening will be partly cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Highs will top out into the low 90s. It will be a bit breezy with north winds between 10-15 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and nice with highs in the low 90s,

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours on both days. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

