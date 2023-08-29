Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Sunny and breezy for your Wednesday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be partly cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Highs will top out into the low 90s. It will be a bit breezy with north winds between 10-15 mph.

Thursday will be sunny and nice with highs in the low 90s,

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours on both days. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi student dies in crash, two other students hurt
Record set for longest alligator taken in Mississippi set Saturday.
Saturday catch breaks Mississippi record for longest alligator
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
‘Never going back′: Gov. Reeves says no more mask mandates amid slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations
FILE - Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Third Congressional District,...
Shuwaski Young to withdraw from Miss. Secretary of State race

Latest News

-
Mississippi Power storm team travels east ahead of Idalia’s landfall
-
MDOT urges preparedness on 18th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/29
08/29 Ryan’s “Election Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast
08/29 Ryan’s “Election Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast