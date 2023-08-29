Report: Sean Payton, Broncos trading for Saints kicker Wil Lutz
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton is looking to reunite with Saints kicker Wil Lutz, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
The Denver Broncos are reportedly in talks to trade for Lutz.
The move would give rookie Blake Grupe the starting job in New Orleans.
On “cut down day” the Saints made several other roster moves.
The team parted ways with two cornerbacks; Bradley Roby and Troy Pride Jr., linebacker Jaylon Smith, wide receiver Kawaan Baker, and tackle/guard Lewis Kidd.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.