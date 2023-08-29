Record-high temperatures causing concerns over electric bills

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some in the Pine Belt felt the record-breaking temperature of 107 degrees a few days ago.

The rapidly rising temps are causing homes’ heating and cooling systems to work overtime.

“So, the biggest user of energy is your heating and cooling system and the differentiation from your outside temperature to your inside temperature is what makes the biggest adjustment on a power bill,” said Aaron Zumwalt, administration and finance manager at Dixie Electric.

Amanda Mills, the communications manager at Dixie Electric, said the higher a thermostat is set, the less the air conditioning unit has to work to keep the home cool.

“There’s a misconception that if you don’t touch your thermostat, that your bill should not fluctuate,” said Mills. “How you choose to heat and cool your home actually accounts for over half of your bill every month, but that unit is going to work differently on an 85-degree day than it’s going to work on a 105-degree day.”

If people think they are having problems with their heating and cooling system, officials say they should call their local service provider for help.

“And we do encourage our members to call into their office if they have any questions regarding their bill because we can look at it, we can look at their use and go over it with them,” said Leif Munkel, manager of communications, marketing and member services for Pearl River Valley Electric. “And if they need assistance, we also have partners we work with that can offer you assistance for utility bills as well.”

Both companies said their lines are open during business hours for help or to provide additional information.

