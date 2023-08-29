Win Stuff
Perry Central students prepare to hit the air

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 98 News program at Perry Central High School is preparing to hit the airwaves.

The show is produced daily and covers everything from school sports to academics and even weather.

Students work on the show during and after school, receiving class credit for their work.

Seniors Kadence Turner and Ally Windham said the show has gotten them out of their comfort zones.

“It’s gotta be the weather,” said Turner. “Cause I’m scared of the weather. So it’s more like...out there...for me to track the weather and learn more about the storms and give people warnings about that.”

“My favorite part is probably interviews,” said  Windham. “I get to do that a lot, and it’s an interesting way to connect with people I wouldn’t normally talk to.”

The show is currently running in a pre-recorded format.

Principal Josh Yeager said within the next few days, the show will be running completely live.

